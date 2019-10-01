H. Kenneth “Ken” Larson, age 90, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship.

A celebration of Kens life will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a service and military honors at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the VFW Hall- 172 N. Linden St. in Adams. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate.

Ken was born September 10, 1932, to Fred and Hazel (Greely) Larson. He served in the United States Navy before being honorably discharged. Ken married Betty Lou Rietz on August 16, 1952, in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. This marriage was blessed with six children. Ken worked as a truck driver for several different companies and then in his later years drove for Bula-Gieringer Farms.

Ken enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, cooking, and supporting the Packers & Brewers. He was a member of the Adams VFW Post #6279.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents: Fred & Hazel, wife: Betty Lou Larson, son: James Larson, four brothers, one sister, one brother-in-law, and one sister-in-law.

Survivors include his children: Gail M. (Kenneth) Jungenberg of Oxford, WI; Michael K. (Kevin Cooper) Larson of Wausau, WI; Janie L. (Harvey) Hiller of Arkdale, WI; Daniel L. (Theresa Coy) Larson of Adams, WI; Barbara A. (Charles) Dehmlow of Adams; grandchildren: Kevin C. (Linda) Jungenberg of Oxford; Cory L. (Tina) Hiller of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Sara J. (Riley) Thomas of Wisconsin Rapids; Nicole M. Smude of Brainerd MN; Ryan D. Larson of Adams; Jamie L. (Jermaine) Atkins of FL; Renee J. (Jeff) Geissler of Friendship; Charles E. (Shelby) Dehmlow Jr. of Friendship; Adam K. Larson of Adams, and Jesse J. (Stephanie) Larson of Friendship; brother: Dean (Shirley) Larson of Missouri; daughter-in-law: Patti Larson of FL, and brother-in-law: Tom J. (Susan) Jensen of New Lisbon, WI. Ken is further survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

“Dad, rest in peace.”

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.