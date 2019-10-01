Peter Louis Gust, 71, began his Great Hunt on December 7, 2023. He was the first born of Peter and Vivian Gust, brought into the world on April 23,1952 while his father was stationed at Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was raised in Milwaukee, attended St. Albert’s Catholic School, and was a proud 1970 graduate of Custer High. He completed his undergraduate work at UW-Whitewater, earned his MS in Teaching at UW-Eau Claire and ever in pursuit of knowledge, received his Doctorate in Education from the University of Florida -Sarasota.

In 1973, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Gamble. This marriage blessed him with two remarkable children, Peter (Nik) and Kelly. His family followed his career throughout Wisconsin. He taught social studies in the classroom and nurtured athletes on the football field beginning at Palatine Jr. High, then St. John’s Military Academy, Marshfield, Eau Claire Regis, and finally Wisconsin Dells.

As an educator, he was known for his innovation and leadership. As a coach he was remembered as a determined competitor and wise mentor. Among his numerous recognitions, he was most proud to be named both Coach of the Year in 1984 and the 1994 Social Studies Teacher of the Year. Through his desire to promote professional development, he helped create the South Central Inservice Consortium which partnered the teachers’ union with school administration in pursuit of outstanding personal growth opportunities for teachers throughout the area. It was through this work that he met and fell ass-over-tea kettle for Elizabeth Meier and married her in October of 1997. Together they raised two amazing sons, Thor and Matthew. He left the classroom in 2009

but remained in the field of education, becoming a union advocate where he was a sonorous voice of reason, influence, and stubborn zeal in defense of public education.

He moved to Friendship, WI in 2019 to enjoy the splendor of Castle Rock Lake, but never stopped serving others. His most recent venture was as the self-appointed photographer for the Adams-Friendship high school sports teams taking hundreds of photos to ensure all athletes were recognized. Peter’s appreciation for the beauty and bounty of nature, his commitment of service to others, and unquenched thirst for knowledge were gifts from his Pa and he spent his life passing those virtues on to his children through example and experience.

Peter was many things: educator, coach, pillar of strength, visionary, motorcycle enthusiast, volunteer, storyteller, athlete, professor, avid outdoorsman, devoted husband, stalwart big brother, and caring father. Generous and kind, he suffered no fools, stood silent, never.

While he was passionate about his work, it was his family he cherished most. His love for his children was unwavering, his pride in them immense. Always a straight shooter, he could be depended upon to share his wisdom and offer sound advice – solicited or not. His legacy lives on in them.

He will be incredibly missed but remain in the hearts of his wife, Elizabeth, his children, Peter Gust, Kelly (Craig) Bernsten, Thor Gust and Matthew Gust; His siblings Jim (Roberta) Gust, Cathy (Bob) Kroll, Phillip (Bev) Gust, Tom (Julie Bishop) Gust, Christopher (Lori) Gust, Hope (Jim) Birch, Monica (Jeff) Weiss, Beth (Terry) Nortrup, Amy (Scott) Froehlich; Sisters in law, Diane (Duke) Maurer, Margaret (Edward) Vargas, Amy (Bob) Siesennop, Kate (Donnie) Jopson, Kristine (Joel) Haffely, Nancy (Michael) Thompson; grandchildren, Peter Conan and Keira Gust,

Braden and Kelan Bernsten, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces/ nephews, as well as his hunting partners and close cousins Greg Gust and Mel Tasker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Friendship, WI on Thursday, December 14 at 12:00. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 until the time of the service, a luncheon will follow mass at Moundview Golf and Country Club.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Adams County Food Pantry.