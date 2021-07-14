Annabelle Effie Gulas, Age 93 of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI.

Annabelle was born September 17, 1927 in Mauston, WI. She was the daughter of Frank and Eva Dallman. Annabelle was united in marriage to Frank Gulas on September 18, 1943. Annabelle loved her career as a floral designer, while working many years at O’Reilly’s Florist in Mauston as well as floral shops in Arizona. She worked as a waitress at several local restaurants as well as housekeeping at Hess Memorial Hospital and Badger Ordinance during the Vietnam War.

She had a great love of country music and would often be heard singing and playing in country westerns bands. Annabelle wasn’t able to read music but played guitar, piano, and accordion by ear, starting at the age of 3 years old. She wrote and recorded many songs including some for the River of Memories Celebration in Mauston. Annabelle recorded several CD’s that her family and friends enjoy today. It was always special to have her perform at family gatherings where they would sometimes hear her yodeling and she was seen in her country attire and cowgirl boots dancing the night away.

Annabelle is survived her children, Mary (Ron) Kaiser of Elroy, WI Betty Vanderhoof of Necedah, WI Nancy (Fred) Petrowitz of Mauston, WI Frank (Penny) Gulas of Mauston, WI Donna Jones of Mauston, WI and Bonnie (Otto) Demuth of Cape Coral, FL; 26 Grandchildren, Rhonda (Brian) Larsen, Laurie (Dan) Manthe, Daniel Kaiser, Brian (Jennifer) Kaiser, Brenda (Kevin) Kaiser, Lisa (Ron) Allen, Carol (Dan) Wood, David (Bobbi) Gulas, Jennifer (Aaron) Schultz, Bernice (Kalena) Vanderhoof, Brent (Stan) Vanderhoof, Byron Vanderhoof, Shane Braund, Michelle (Mike) Jirousek, Tonya Boehm, Matthew (Tiffany) Petrowicz, Joseph Petrowics, Angela Jensen, Brandon (Missy) Gulas, Sheean (Mike) Peterson, Holly Miller, Billie Jo (Bret) Haschke, Tina (Jim) Stuhr, Jon (Jessica) Rogers, and Jessica Bush; 47 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kendall, Dustin, Garrett, Trevor, Kamdyn, Zach, Shaye, Dominic, Damien, Karrington, Miranda, Marisa, Andrew, Madeline, Mason, Molly Grant, Danielle, Christopher, Victoria, Mikayla, Chase, Ty, Makia, Shelby, Tristan, Mario, Malaree, Jesse, Elijah, Andy, Cierra, Hunter, Jayden, Charity, Jamie, Dustin, Faith, Ethan, Evan, Kaden, Christopher, Alyssa, Maya, Jennah, and Chelsea; 11 grea-great grandchildren, Kaisley, Ezra, Zoie, Jaylnn, Treyton, Kaylie, Rile, Raelynn, Ava, Arianna Lynn, and Kievon; Special Daughter-In-Law, Sharon Mattox and Bonnie Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank; son Richard Gulas; her sisters Mary, Dorothy, Evelyn; brother, Edward and son-in law, Bernie Vanderhoof.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jim Logan and the Crest View staff for their wonderful care and kindness. Annabelle will truly be missed by her many family and friends.

At Annabelle’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services held. A private burial will be held for the family at a later date.