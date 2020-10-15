On March 17, 1929 the world was blessed by the birth of Frieda Bell (McDaniel) Grilley. Frieda was born to Joseph and Lena (Sherrick) McDaniel in the Dell area. Frieda spent her youth in the Dell and Clifton areas and then the family moved to Elroy on two area farms. While living in the rural Elroy area, Frieda walked to work to the Elroy Bakery, while still attending school. Frieda graduated from Elroy High School with the class of 1947, by candlelight due to a late May snow storm.

Frieda then met Keith G. Grilley and they were united in marriage October 30,1948. To this union two children were born: Steven Merritt and Rebecca Jean. Keith and Frieda started their married life in Elroy, but in 1967 moved to Altoona to follow the railroad were Keith worked. While there in 1968 Omer and Keith built a house on Hayden Avenue. Frieda called this home until health reasons caused her to move. Frieda had a 1978 Chevy Impala and it was known as one of Altoona’s landmarks. Frieda and Keith were married for a few months short of 50 years, when he passed on June 30, 1996.

Frieda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be remembered for always putting everyone else’s needs in front of her own. Frieda was a faithful servant of the Lord. She attended the Elroy and Altoona United Methodist Church where she had numerous duties: church photographer, cleaning, ladies circle, but her most remembered one will always be from the Altoona her sitting in the same pew, wearing a hat every Sunday, for plus 50 years.

Frieda was known for her baking, from her famous white cookies with one raisin to her homemade bread, which she seemed to pick the hottest days during the summer to bake. Frieda was a member of the Elroy Legion Ladies Auxiliary for over 55 years.

Frieda and Keith enjoyed camping in their homemade camper their entire married life. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling to farther off places like the Holy Lands, where she even rode a camel; to Ireland, to Washington DC and several trips to see her to sisters in California and Nevada

Frieda always said both her parents were Irish and she was born on St Patrick’s Day so she was 100% Irish. She was even the Queen of the Madison St Patrick’s Day parade. It would also be safe to say, Frieda never drove past a garage sale she didn’t stop in to buy items for someone else in her family.

The Lord called Frieda home on October 15, 2020.

Frieda is survived by her son, Steven and her daughter, Rebecca; one brother, Kenny (Irene) McDaniel; seven grandchildren, Michelle (David) Clark, Daniel Wildes, Scott Grilley, Brian Grilley, Samuel (Ashley) Wildes, Thomas Wildes (Joanna), and Sara Grilley (Mike); eighteen great grandchildren, Caitlynn, Hannah, Austin, Zach, Maxwell, Keith, Hunter, Franklin, Tyrus, Tucker, Brandon, Emma, Douglas, Trey, Anthony, Bryson, Brooke and Elizabeth (on the way); two sisters-in-law, Helen Walters and Margaret McDaniel; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, her parents, seventeen brothers and sisters, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Graveside Services at 2:00 p.m. at Millard’s Prairie Cemetery, rural Elroy. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com