John T. Greiner, age 82, of Westfield, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Per John’s wishes, no services will he held.

John was born August 15, 1939 in Antigo, Wisconsin to Francis Lorraine and Jane Margaret (Armstrong) Greiner. John was in the United States Air Force from 1957 until 1961 . He married Elizabeth Ann Ertl on September 2, 1961 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. John worked as a sheet metal apprentice and journeyman with the Downey Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 1961 until 1980. In 1980, John graduated from MSOE with a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, John was hired by Wisconsin Bell. John worked there from 1980 until retirement in 1993. In 1994, John joined Betty in their retirement home in Westfield Wisconsin.

John enjoyed spending time with his family. Especially his grandchildren Dakota and Christopher, working in his workshop, and fixing anything which was or wasn’t broken.

Always a student, you could always find a book of history, or mathematics next to his chair.

Memorials may be directed in John’s memory to the Adams County Humane Society.

John was preceded in death by his parents: Francis and Jane Greiner; and his brother Tom.

Survivors:

Wife: Elizabeth Ann Greiner of Westfield, WI

Son: Timothy (Elisa) Greiner of Westfield, WI

Grandchildren: Dakota aka “Kota bear” (Sara Erickson) and Christopher, aka “the Captain”.

