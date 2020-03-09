Conrad Morris Greeno, age 77, of Tomah, WI, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Tomah Health Hospice Touch Facility.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in Conrad’s honor on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Torkelson Funeral Home (2224 S. Superior Ave) in Tomah from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors by Tomah VFW Post #1382 will follow at 3:15 p.m. in the La Grange Cemetery, Rural Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.