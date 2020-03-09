Greeno, Conrad Morris Age 77 of Tomah
Conrad Morris Greeno, age 77, of Tomah, WI, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Tomah Health Hospice Touch Facility.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in Conrad’s honor on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Torkelson Funeral Home (2224 S. Superior Ave) in Tomah from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors by Tomah VFW Post #1382 will follow at 3:15 p.m. in the La Grange Cemetery, Rural Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
