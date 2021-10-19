Susan Elaine Gray, age 68, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021.



Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. on Sunday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.



Susan was born March 15, 1953 in Waukegan, Illinois to Chet and Elaine Meyers. She spent her early years in Illinois and moved to Adams-Friendship in 1968. Susan attended AF High School and married Howard Gray in 1978. They made their home in Quincy Township. Susan enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, and taking care of her birds. Susan assisted with being Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and also with the Boy Scouts. She was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.



Susan was preceded in death by parents: Chet and Elaine Meyers; husband, Howard Gray; and life partner William Tuttle.



Survivors: Survived by son, Robert (Anna) Rogers; daughter, Rachel Dorow; son, Roger (Bridget) Gray; grandchildren, Brett Dorow; Jacob and Maya Rogers; Brother, Terry Meyers; brother, James (Karen) Meyers; and sister, Heidi Klier. Susan is further survived by many nieces and nephews.



