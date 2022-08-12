Audrey M. (Graham) Gorder

Audrey was born December 16, 1934, on the family farm in Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin to D. H. Lelia and William W. Graham. Audrey was the fourth of what would grow to be a constellation of six children. Audrey grew up on the family farm and was often seen at the side of her father learning how to be a successful farmer.

Audrey attended Sweet School and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School. She was a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls where she met Dennis Gorder, the brother of Audrey’s college roommate. To earn her tuition money, Audrey worked as a waitress in Milwaukee, and New York City.

Audrey and Dennis were married March 23, 1957. To their union was blessed five children: Pamela Harriet in 1958; Cynthia Ann in 1959; Christian William in 1960; Montgomery Graham in 1961; and Whitney Allen in 1964.

Serving as a United States Air Force Officer, Dennis was stationed around the world. The Gorder family lived in Spain, Idaho, Nebraska, Japan, North Dakota, and Washington. When Dennis retired, from the Air Force in 1977 the family moved back to the farm in Strongs Prairie. Starting with nothing, Audrey built the farm into a successful dairy and beef operation. She loved every second of farming and reluctantly retired five years ago.

Audrey died in the loving arms of her daughter Pam in the same house which she was born in the early morning hours of August 2, 2022, of heart failure. Now she farms with the angels.

Those that predecease Audrey include her husband, Dennis B. Gorder; her parents, D.H. Lelia (Henriksen) and William W. Graham; her mother and father-in-law, William Gorder and Maybelle (Gorder) Raur; her sister, Dorothea (Conrad) Falk; her brother, William E. (Lucille Stormoen) Gorder, her brother, Robert (Mary Ann) Graham; and her sister-in-law, Wilma.

Audrey is survived by her daughter Pamela Gorder of Necedah; her daughter Cynthia Gorder of Necedah; her son Christian (Claudia) Gorder of Sarasota, Fl; her son Montgomery Gorder of Dellwood; her son Whitney (Mary) Gorder of Arkdale; her grandchildren, Bernardo Calo, Antonino Calo, Jennifer Decoraha, Christian W. Gorder Jr., William Gorder, and Mary Gorder, and 12 great-grandchildren. Audrey is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Hazelwood of Prairie du Sac; her sister Mary Ann (Anthony) Kojis of Boise, Il; her sister-in-law, Anita (John) Holten of Mosinee. She is further survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Lastly, Audrey is survived by her friend, Ruby.

The family wishes to thank all relatives and friends that offered their kind condolences. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated.

There will be a memorial service for Audrey on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Audrey’s farm located at 1945 Highway 21 East, Necedah, WI 54646. Lunch will be served after a short presentation.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.