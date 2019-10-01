Walter Dean Goodyear III of White Creek, WI, passed away after a brief illness on December 23, 2022, at the age of 8.

Walter was born September 12, 2014, in Portage, WI to Walter (Jr.) and Melissa Goodyear. Walter was a student at Adams-Friendship Elementary School in the 2nd Grade. At home Walter loved spending time with his family. When he wasn’t playing with dinosaurs he enjoyed helping to work on cars and trucks – including making sure tools were put away in the right place. An animal lover, Walter especially enjoyed spending time with his dogs. He loved fishing and riding a four-wheeler or motorcycle with his dad. Walter had a unique laugh and always had a smile on his face. He brought joy to the people around him in his life. He loved everyone and he was dearly loved.

Walter was preceded in death by his grandparents Walter (Sr.) and Loretta Goodyear.

He is survived by his parents: Walter (Jr.) and Melissa Goodyear; as well as siblings: Audria Goodyear and her daughter, October; Preston Wampler; and Aidan Wampler. He is also survived by his

grandfather: Phillip Wampler; and by his grandmother: Julie Wampler. He is further survived by many other extended family members and good friends.

Visitation (10am) and a memorial service (11am) will be held on Saturday, January 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 511 West Lake Street in Friendship, Wisconsin. Following the service

there will be a lunch and visitation with the family until 5pm. In lieu of flowers memorials/donations may be directed to Walter and Melissa Goodyear to assist with expenses at this difficult time.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family, and you are welcome to leave online condolences at their website: www.roseberrys.com