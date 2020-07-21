Kathleen (Kate) Goodman passed away to her eternal home in heaven at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Kate was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan on January 3, 1950. From a previous marriage, Kate had two sons Michael and Joey Parker.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Adams, WI.

Kate married James (Jim) Goodman in April of 1988 and they had 32 wonderful years together. Kate enjoyed camping, boating, snowmobiling, and riding on the back of the Harley through-out the years. Wherever Kate was there was always laughter and fun to be had. Kate had one grandson, Kieron Parker, with whom she loved spending time with.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Catherine Hilborn and one sister Harlene Hilborn.

She is survived by her husband Jim Goodman, sons Mike & Joey Parker, grandson Kieron Parker, sister Donna (Bill) DeNere, and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Gould Rock Cemetery in Grand Marsh. Pastor Jasper Sellnow will officiate.

The family would like to thank Pastor Sellnow and our church family at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. We would also like to thank WI Rapids UW Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice for all the wonderful care and support. Also, a big thank you to all our great friends who helped along the way.