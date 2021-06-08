Giles B. Hadley Jr., 89, of Necedah, WI, passed away Saturday June 5, 2021, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, WI. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 10:00 until the time of service at the church. Full Military Honors will be held at 11:45 a.m. at the VFW Hall in Necedah.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com