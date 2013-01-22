Philip N Gikas Jr., 49 of New Lisbon, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center after a courageous fight.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 7:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor Wendy Ruetten will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Online condolences may be sent to wwwsonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Those in attendance are encouraged to use CDC recommended guidelines for Social Distance and Safety Measures