Gerald “Jerry” N. Gibbs, age 79, of Las Vegas, NV, and formerly of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Las Vegas.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Necedah Veterans Hall with military honors to be held at 2:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneral.com.