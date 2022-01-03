Rita E. Gianformaggio, age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away suddenly on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison while bravely battling cancer. She was born on July 18, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. Daughter of Blanch Bressi (1913-1993) and beloved sister of Mary (Pete) Mukite. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Krajeski (1965-1984), and survived by her loving daughters, Nancy (Philip) Galanti, Veronica Krajeski, and Paula (Greg) Giles; son, Patrick Allman; Granddaughters, Christina (Denton) Helms, Jennifer (Kristy) Torres, Michelle (Joe) & family; Grandsons, Ralph (Crystal) Quintero, Anthony Quintero, and Dylon Nedbal; Great-grandchildren, Anthony Michael Quintero, Alexis Quintero, and Anthony Quintero, Jr., and Austin & Hailey Helms; Nieces & Nephews: Peter Mukite, Marcie Mukite, Michael (Mike) Mukite, Melissa (Tim) Green, and Nicole Mukite.

Rita was a warm beam of light in this sometimes dark cold world, and she will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She touched the lives of so many people across multiple generations. During her time with us, she would always help anyone with whatever she could, never second-guessing her decision. Anyone who knew Rita knows that her family meant everything to her and in her eyes, each of you reading this was family or you wouldn’t be here.

Rita’s love of life was evident in the way she lived. She cherished her sports teams, the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, and treated her cats like her children. She would say, life is too short to not have fun and would never take anything too seriously. Even when the battle got rough, Rita never let it get her down. She stayed positive no matter how she was feeling, and would continually remind us all to laugh and not cry unless you were one of the “crybabies.”

Rita will be missed by all those that she’s left behind and our hearts are broken by this loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

