Patricia “Patty” A. Gesler, age 69, of New Lisbon died on Thursday February 9, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for nineteen years. Patty was born on September 14, 1953, in Hillsboro, WI to Ted and Arlene (Schumann) Harris. Patty was a 1971 graduate of New Lisbon High School. She was married to Dennis Gesler and they later divorced but always remand close friends. To this union two children were born, Shane and Brent.

Patty worked early in her life at Kenosha Meat Packing Company as a meat cutter and later moved back home to be closer to family. Later she was the bartender and lounge manager at Target Bluff German House for 24 years, and also worked at the Wisconsin Dells Greyhound Racing Track. Patty was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon and Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (WELCA). She was a devout Christian and also enjoyed Yoga and Reiki with her sister Lisa. She enjoyed volunteering at the Food Pantry, cooking hotdogs and hanging out around the campfire while deer hunting with family and friends at our family farm. Patty loved her perennial flower gardens, picking raspberries and blackcaps with her grandchildren, and then making jams, jellies, and pies. Patty’s favorite holiday was Easter. She looked forward to hosting the family easter egg hunt and carving pumpkins at Halloween with here large family. Who could forget the annual wood hauling and stacking party; ever body’s favorite. Patty would also be a familiar face at many local auctions.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Shane Gesler of Elroy, and Brent Gesler of Camp Douglas and his children Gavin and Gage. By her sisters, Karen Oaks of New Lisbon, Shawn (Ivo) Harris of Rotterdam, and Lisa (Jim) Burns of Elroy, and her brothers: Jim (Kathy) Harris of Elroy, John Harris of New Lisbon, and her dear friend and companion Ron Witkowski. She is also survived by two additional step grandchildren close to her heart Aaron and Landon, nieces Wally, Heidy, Angie, and Tim (Karen), Jenny, Josh, and Kelsy (Jim & Kathy), Ylenia and Lara (Shawn & Ivo), Alana and Ian (Lisa & Jim). She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Arlene, and her sisters Kathleen, Shelia, infant sisters Marjorie and Jacqueline, a brother-n-law Curt Oaks and step grandchild Adam.

Memorials to the Bethany Lutheran Church would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Hospice Touch staff for their wonderful care, and the Mayo Clinic Team, Dr. Strand, Jessica, Veronica, and Allison.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W River St) New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday at the church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and also from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Burial will be in St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery in Elroy, WI. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.