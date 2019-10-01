Clarita Glaye Gernetzke, 88 of Kendall went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 East South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington, WI. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com