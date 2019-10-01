Susan Joan Georgeson, age 80, of rural New Lisbon died on Friday Nov. 19, 2021, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Susan was the daughter of Fred and Mary Agnes (Keating) Selkey and was born on January 19, 1941, in Chicago, IL. Susan’s family later moved to the Clifton area. Susan attended the Clifton Corners Elementary and Tomah Schools, later transferring to New Lisbon High School graduating in 1959. She then moved to Milwaukee where she worked with Milwaukee Opera Company while attending Community College.

Susan was united in marriage to James L. Georgeson on Sept. 9, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Camp Douglas, WI. To this union 7 children were born, and Susan became a homemaker always putting her family first. Susan was active in Juneau County 4-H and was proud to be the leader of Cheery 4-H club for nearly 30 years. She loved music and sang with the New Lisbon Choralbelle’s, and was a part of the Friends of Lone Rock School.

Susan is survived by her 7 children; Laurie (Dave) Steinhoff of New Lisbon, Jeanne Scharff of Decatur IL, James D. (Tamme) Georgeson of Mauston WI, Thomas (Penny) Georgeson of New Lisbon WI, Daniel (Melissa) Georgeson of New Lisbon WI, William (Bobbi) Georgeson of Tomah WI, Barbara (Scott) Renner of Mauston WI, by her 31 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and by her siblings Fred C. (Donna) Selkey of Palm Harbor FL, Mary Ann Bodien of Portage WI, Carl K. Selkey of Menomonee Falls WI, Peter A. (Betsy) Selkey of St. Petersburg FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, sister Judy Waterbury, brother John Selkey, and grandson Garret Georgeson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday November 23, 2021, at 1:00p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (408 W. River St.) in New Lisbon. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from noon until the 1:00p.m time of service. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneral home.com