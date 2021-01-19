Rosalind Marie Genereau, age 71, of Friendship, Wisconsin died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

No services are planned per Rosalind’s request.

Rosalind was born September 11, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to Henry and Sadie (Czerwinski) Zinski. She married Stephen Leonard Genereau on November 16, 1992 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The couple retired to Friendship in September 2009.

Rosalind enjoyed gardening, loved tending to her flowers, camping, visiting family throughout the United States.

Rosalind was preceded in death by her father, Henry.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen Genereau of Friendship, WI; mother, Sadie Zinski; and 2 sisters.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.