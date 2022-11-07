Elaine Garrigan, 87, of Mauston passed away November 3, 2022 at her home.

Elaine was born July 22, 1935 to Albert and Julia Kastner. She married her husband Pat Garrigan on October 6, 1956 and were married for 50 years before Pat’s death in 2007.

Elaine is survived by her children Terry Garrigan, Mike Garrigan (Chitra), Connie Afamasaga and Kevin Garrigan (Kelly); her six grandchildren Sean, Lea, Vaipou, Ieremia, Keagan and Kelsey; her two great grandchildren Vaipou and Leni; her sisters Rosemary Buglass, Bernice Petrowitz, and Katherine Parrot; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Pat Garrigan; her parents Albert and Julia Kastner; and her sisters Frances Wilke, Minnie McCafferty and Dorothy Krantz.

The Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 7, 2022 at St Patrick’s Church in Mauston. The Mass of her Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:30 am. The burial will be at St. Patrick’s cemetery immediately following the Mass.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com