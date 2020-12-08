Constance N. “Connie” Garfoot, age 90 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

She was born on March 4, 1930 to Nels and Helen (Corneil) Docken in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin and graduated from the Mount Horeb High School in 1948.

Connie lived in Cross Plains and worked at the UW Hospital in Madison, first in housekeeping and then dietetics, prior to moving to the Elroy area in 1965. She then worked for 26 years at St. Joseph’s Memorial Hospital in Hillsboro, starting as an aide in the Nursing Home and for many years as ward clerk in the Hospital. She moved to her home in Hillsboro in 1985.

Survivors include her children, Stanley (Liz) Garfoot of Mauston, Sharon (James) Ennis of Wonewoc, Sandra (late husband, Philip) Rogers of Wonewoc, Scott (Susie) Garfoot of Seneca, Susan Summerfield of La Crosse, Sally Thompson of Wonewoc, Sarah (Brad) Nelson of La Crosse, Spencer Garfoot of Hillsboro and Shelly Garfoot of Hillsboro; seventeen Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; ex-husband, Jerome Garfoot; three brothers, Rodney, Mark and an infant, Lowell Docken, sister, Nyla “Rusty” Docken and son-in-law, Philip Rogers.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com