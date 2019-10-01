Lorraine E. Garber, age 81, of Warrens, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Ron Davidson and Chaplain Kevin Newell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Warren Mills Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.