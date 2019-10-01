Denise Marie Gabiga, of Adams-Friendship, born to Dennis and Peggy Falk in Aurora Illinois on June 3, 1959. Denise reluctantly passed away at 4:20 am on November 22, 2023 after a long struggle with cancer. She stayed tenacious to the very end. Denise passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her final days.

Denise is survived by her parents: Dennis and Peggy Falk; brother, Kevin A. Falk of Adams and three sisters: Valerie L. Falk of Rock Falls, IL Phyllis K. Lichty of Wauzeka, WI and Cora (Jamie S.) Dellinger of Friendship, WI; three daughters: Christy M. (Patrick J.) Cole, Dana L Gabiga, and Stephanie A. Gabiga; four grandchildren: Tyler A. Siegel and Hailey M. Siegel of San Fernando Valley, CA, Markis L. Beck of Ludington, MI and Maya M. Gabiga of Adams. Denise is also survived by several step-grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, many amazing nieces and nephews and good friends. Denise is also survived, by her sweet dog, Bella Rose.

Denise loved trout fishing our streams, feeding and talking to the deer. She stood in awe each time she would spot a bald eagle. Denise also loved playing pool and loved her scratch off tickets. She enjoyed spending time with close friends and family.

Anyone who knew Denise will always remember her fiery spirit and resilience. She endured many hardships in life, the hardest was losing her son Timothy A. Gabiga and her beloved husband, Laddie A. Gabiga. She had a true heart and, much like the forests she lived for others.

Her soul can now soar with the Eagles.

The Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Who Cares Bar and Grill located at 305 Main Street Friendship, WI.