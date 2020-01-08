Margaret Gabay passed from this life into the next, after a long illness, at her home in La Crosse, WI on January 7th, 2020.

She was born Margaret Louise Tracy on February 23, 1930 in Mauston. Margaret attended St Mary’s elementary school in Lyndon Station and Mercy High School in Milwaukee.

She married George Gabay on October 7th, 1950 at St Patrick’s Church in Milwaukee. They had 12 children, two deceased. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, her mother Elizabeth (Hamil) Tracy, her father Thomas Tracy, her brothers Richard and Thomas Michael Tracy, her sister Frances Epps, and her lifelong friend Geraldine Pyne.

She is survived by her children Dr Elizabeth Gabay (Stephen Liu), George (Ana Lichinia) Gabay, Christine Gabay (Terry Hess), Sue Gabay (Harold “Jim” Bowie), Cynthia Juniper (Jules Alexander), Dr Paula Gabay (Cosmas Kange), Mary Gabay, Tracy (Paul) Arbanas, Dr Michael Gabay (Michael Miller), Amy Gabay (William Chase), her special niece Kathleen (Edward) Wick, and her longtime friend Evelyn Heath. Grandchildren include Katherine (Jordan Maresh) and Margaret Liu, Elaine (Andrew) Steele, George, and Thomas Gabay, Maria Ortiz-Hancock (Steven Hancock), Mark, Matthew (Heather), Luke (Shar), John (Rosemary), Ben, Samuel (Elizabeth) and Jesse Ard (Marena Erickson), Sarah Catto, Chad (Allie), Ben (Heather), and Emily Bowie, Hannah Alexander, Michele and Jasper Kange, Joshua (Daniela Araujo), Jacob , Anthony (Aimee), Joseph, Therese, Patrick, Gabrielle, and Elizabeth Arbanas, Molly, Emma, and Mary Jo Greeno.

There are nine nieces and nephews, and twenty-seven great-grandchildren Margaret and George lived for many years in Wind Lake, WI before moving to a small dairy farm in Hillsboro. Finishing their retirement years in New Lisbon. Margaret worked at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home for years. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, maintaining a welcoming home in Juneau County, and volunteering at St Patrick’s Church in Mauston.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston. Friends may call on Friday January 10th from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be at a later date at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Mt Tabor.

Margaret was greatly loved by family and friends. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

