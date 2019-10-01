Walter Furseth of Arkdale, WI, was called home to heaven by his gracious God on February 10, 2022, at the age of 72. Walter was born September 9, 1949, in Madison, Wisconsin. When he was five years-old he was adopted by his father and mother, Roger and Wilma (Kopp) Furseth. He was made a child of God in Holy Baptism and later confirmed in the truths of the Christian faith at First East Koshkonong Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Walter’s faith in Jesus gave him both comfort in life and confidence in the face of difficulty and even death.

Walter served our nation in both the Air National Guard and the United States Marine Corps, spending over a year guarding communication bases in Morocco. He engaged in various work over years including time spent on the farm in his childhood and later many years spent as a truck driver before retiring in 2017.

Walter was blessed with two children, Carla and Michael, before marrying Arlene Moll (Hendrickson) who was already a mother to three children: Sherry, Raymond, and Julie. Walter and Arlene joined their families together and were blessed with over 37 years of marriage.

Walter loved to spend time with friends and family and enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, horse training, bee keeping, and the Green Bay Packers.

Walter was preceded in death by his father, Roger Furseth; brother, Robert Furseth; and daughter, Sherry McNamara (Moll). He is survived by his wife, Arlene Furseth; his children: Carla Venable (Rob); Michael Furseth (Linette); Raymond Moll; and Julie Freitag (Ron); his brother-in-law Arnold Hendrickson; his brother-in-law George Schave (Susie); his sister-in-law Bonnie Robertson (Steve); and his son-in-law Dennis McNamara (Sherry +). He is further survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as nieces and nephews.

A visitation (11am) and funeral (12pm) will be held beginning on February 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Friendship, WI. For more information or to leave online condolences please go online to Roseberry’s Funeral Home at: www.roseberrys.com