Wayne W. Friske, age 68 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Veteran’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

He was born on April 23, 1953 to Walter and Ruby (Gray) Friske in Kendall. He graduated from the Royall High School in 1971. Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975.

He attended school at WWTC in La Crosse receiving a degree in Electronic Servicing in 1977 and in 1978 a degree in Welding.

Wayne was united in marriage to Peggy Revels on June 11, 1977 in Elroy and they had two children, Steven and Crystal.

They lived in Elroy for many years and Wayne worked for Walker’s Stainless Company for 23 years, retiring in 2001.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; son, Steven; four grandchildren, Jasmine, Raven, Joslyn and Reece; a great granddaughter, Ella; and two sisters, Shirley (Gary) Schweiger and Sharon Schroeder (Mike).

He was preceded in death by his Parents; daughter, Crystal and brother, Carl.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall, with Rev. Larry Neitzel officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery at South Ridge, rural Kendall. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. and at the Church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com