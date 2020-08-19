Donald Albert Frisk, age 88, of New Lisbon died on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020 at the home he was born at on the family farm in the town of Lisbon. Don was born to Albert and Lillian (Roselle) Frisk on July 12, 1932. Don was raised in the town of Lisbon and went to the Oak Hill country school near the farm. He later graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1950.

Don was married to Beverly Brokopp for 24 years and they had 3 children, Robert, Ruth and Donna. He was later united in marriage to Evelyn Dorothy Hornickel on August 22, 1987 at the first Baptist Church in New Lisbon.

His hobbies included woodworking, fishing and traveling. Don was a Rural Mail Carrier for 32 years; he also drove school bus for 10 years. He enjoyed tending to his chickens and taking care of his big beautiful garden.

Don is survived by his son Robert (Koreen) Frisk of New Lisbon, daughters Ruth Frisk and Donna (Tracy) Shellenberger both of Eau Claire WI, and by step children Janice (Jay) Jordan of Menomonie WI, Jim Peterson of Fort Atkinson WI and Judy (Randy) Tholen of Lake Mills WI, and by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Evelyn on November 9, 2015 and his brother Robert.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at the Frisk Farm located at N5706 County Rd. B, New Lisbon, WI 53950. Relatives and friends may call at the farm on Saturday from 11:00a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Delbert Oatsvall will preside. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.