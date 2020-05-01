“Tuna” Daniel Lee Frisch, age 59, of Baraboo, WI, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital following a very brave, although brief battle with cancer.

“On 01/01/61 a bundle of joy was brought into this world” born to Henry F. and Mary V. (Bennett) Frisch. Tuna grew up in Mauston and attended Mauston schools.

Tuna met his “Cupcakes” Sherry Stieve in 1983 and was married on the Colorado River in Laughlin, Nevada.

Tuna owned and operated Heinie’s Tavern in Mauston which was a family business since 1953. Tuna enjoyed his work as he was loved people. Tuna’s main goal in life was to put a smile on everyone’s face and brighten their day. He had a repertoire of jokes and he wanted to get to know everyone in the room.

Tuna was very active in the Tavern League of Wisconsin since age 18 (40+ years) active on the State Board of Directors much of the time; also serving Juneau County Tavern League locally as president and various positions. Tuna was a true worker/supporter of the TLW. His vacations were Tavern League events and Conventions. He loved golfing and supporting fundraisers. Tuna also enjoyed the high school wrestling program which he still shares stories about to this day.

Tuna was preceded in death by his Father/Henry Frisch, Mother/Mary Frisch, Brother/Billy Frisch, Father-in-law/Bud Stieve, and Mother-in-law/Bonnie Stieve.

Survivors include loving wife, Sherry Frisch. Brother – James Frisch of Mauston; Sisters – Mary Anne (Jerry) Smart of Rockford; Susan (Wayne) Sullivan of Mauston; Emmy (Tom) Burns of Mauston; half-sister, Jackie Frisch of Madison. Many loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, family, friends (and Toby/his cat).

Thank you to Tuna’s medical caregivers and friends – Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek, Dr. Borys Kusyk, Dr. Gloria Song, and Dr. James Huen.

No services will be held. Inurnment at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

608-237-2233 fax