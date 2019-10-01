Patricia “Pasty” Frei, 84 of Camp Douglas died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 12:00 Noon at the Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 1st Ave Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Davidson and Pastor Benjamin Frei will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com