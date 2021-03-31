John H. Frei, 80 of Camp Douglas died Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, 12 noon at the Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 1st Ave Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Davidson and Pastor Benjamin Frei will officiate. Burial will be later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com