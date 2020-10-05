Yvonne was born to John & Joyce (Corey) Loutsch July 5th 1966 in Chicago Ill. Where she lived with her Parents before moving to Wisconsin. She attended Wisconsin public schools in Necedah, Graduating from Mauston Area Highschool in 1985. The first of 9 children growing up in a Catholic family she quickly developed a deep love for music& dance. Finding solace in everything from traditional hymns in church to Karaoke night with her friends. She will forever be remembered as the perky, quirky, light of the room with a sassy yet innocent presence.

She married her soulmate, Mr. Samuel Franke at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and celebrated 24 years of marriage. While she was not blessed to hold any of her babies in her arms, she has cherished each of them in her heart since their first conception. In 2009 Samuel was blessed to be connected with his daughter Kayla (Brian) Alexander, bringing long desired children into their home. Thus, giving Yvonnean outlet forher maternal love, along with the chance to shower thatlove on long dreamt of grand babies, Tamorack, Shayne, Lleott, & Davina.

Her life was sadly snapped short on October 1st 2020, though Dr’s at Gunderson Lutheran hospital threw their very souls into attempts to save her, she was reunited with her Angel babies, brother James, sister Constance, and parents John & Joyce Loutsch on the evening of Thursday October 1st just after 6pm. She was surrounded by her loving husband and as many family members asCovid restrictions would allow. No amount of desperatebegging or praying was to bring her back to us we will have an Yvonne shaped hole in our lives forever.

Her sparkling wit and giving personality will be desperately missed by her devoted husband Samuel, and her loving siblings, Pamela(Chris) Crossley, Mark Loutsch, Theresa (Paul) Johnson, Patrick Loutsch, Michelle (Lawrence) Zieler, and Sara Loutsch and many, cousins, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Great nieces, Great nephews, in-laws and Friends close enough to call (honorary) family for years to come.

There will be a visitation held at Crandall funeral home in Mauston Wednesday October 7th from 5pm until 6:30pm. **(Please note that the funeral home must limit persons inside the building to 20 people at a time.Because of the capacity restrictions we are asking mourners to limit their visit inside the building with her family, to 5 minutes and masks are an absolute must indoors.)

On Thursday October 8th at 11am there will be an outdoor graveside service along with service of Catholic interment at St. Patrick’s Catholic cemetery in Mauston. **(We are sorry to inform that there will be no organized group luncheon following the service due to social distancing recommendations)

In leu of flowers arrangements, you are encouraged to hand pick a single stem flower, that you feel Yvonne would love, to add to the provided vase to express your love. Any Cash Donations will be gratefully accepted by Sam to help defray the costs of this unexpected funeral.

We thank you in advance for making this hard time go smoothly though you may have different beliefs.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com