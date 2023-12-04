Marie Regina Foster, age 86, passed away Thursday November 30, 2023 with her daughters by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved to laugh and be surrounded by family.

Marie was born January 27, 1937 in Crookston, Minnesota to Max and Cora (Asselin) Rossignol. She grew up on the family farm in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota. She then moved to South Milwaukee, WI where she met and married her husband Ray Foster in 1957. They were both employed by Bucyrus-Erie in South Milwaukee. Together they had 4 children before moving to Adams, Wisconsin in 1968 and started their own septic and well business, Foster Enterprises. Marie worked at Brakebush and Castle Rock Container while their business was first getting started. After 40 years they semi-retired and turned the septic and well business over to their son. Marie loved anything John Wayne, old country music, flower gardening, watching wildlife and birds in her back yard and having family gatherings. She also kept Hallmark in business by giving all family members a Christmas ornament every year and all the cards she loved to send for birthdays and other special occasions.

Marie was preceded in death by: Her parents, Max and Cora Rossignol, son David “Scott” Foster, mother-in-law Lucille Taylor, sister in law Alice Mueller, brother in law Jon Foster, brother in law and sister in law Richard and Donna Foster, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include:

Husband: Ray E. Foster of Adams, WI

Daughters: Debra (Lester) Ecke of Plant City, FL; DeeAnn (Steve) Doyle of Riverton, WY; DaLene (John) Marlowe of Adams, WI

Daughter in Law: JoEllen Foster of Rochester Hills, MI

Grandchildren: Amelia Foster of Appleton, WI; Annette (Lee) Gray of Taylorsville, NC; Justin Ecke of Plant City, FL; Andrea Foster of Grand Marsh, WI; Devin (Amanda Propp) Marlowe of Adams, WI; James Ecke of Adams, WI; Kalen Marlowe of Neenah, WI; Zachary (Jenna) Foster of WI Rapids, WI; Sarah Doyle of Riverton, WY and Morgan (Joshua Duclo) Doyle of Riverton, WY

Great-grandchildren: Bailey, Garrett, Katie, Adam, Emily, Abby, Ben, Johnny, Murphy and Anna.

Brothers: John (Marie) Rossignol of Issaquah, WA and Gene (Janet) Rossignol of Seattle, WA;

Sister: Irene (Tom) Giessinger of Winner, SD

Sister in Law: Sally Mayo of St. Augustine, FL

Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Per her request, there will be no services. A family gathering will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, she would love to see you plant a “Tree in Memory” through the Arbor Day Foundation or memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.