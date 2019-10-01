David Scott Foster, age 63, a long-time resident of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was born in Cudahy, Wisconsin to Ray and Marie (nee Rossignol), who survive.

Also surviving are his loving Wife of 21 years, JoEllen,

4 Children: Amelia Foster of Appleton, Wisconsin, Annette (Lee) Gray of Taylorsville, North Carolina, Andrea Foster of Adams, Wisconsin, and Zachary (Jenna) Foster of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin,

2 Step-sons: Matthew (Alana) Burch of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Stephen (Erica) Burch of Rutland, Vermont,

13 Grandchildren: Bailey Mills, Adam & Abby Gray, Murphy Foster, Ethan, Owen, Aiden & Upton Burch, David, Lauren, Adrianna, Julia & Philip Burch,

3 Sisters: Debbie (Les) Ecke of Largo, Florida, DeeAnn (Steve) Doyle of Riverton, Wyoming and DaLene (John) Marlowe of Adams, Wisconsin,

“The Mother-in-law” of St. Augustine, Florida,

Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles & Cousins.

Dave was a 1976 graduate of Adams-Friendship High School. He was the owner of Foster Septic & Well Service in Adams (having worked for his parents high school on, he purchased the business from them in 2008.) He took great pride in this work and business. He enjoyed hunting, trapping & fishing as well as playing Blackjack and traveling (most recently to Alaska with JoEllen, his mother-in-law, and other family members.)

Due to Covid, his funeral arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Dave’s name to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705.