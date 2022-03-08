Erna Lorrene Forster, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, March 05, 2022 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Rev. Leonard Capobianco will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Town of Lincoln, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Erna was born November 1, 1928 in Antigo, Wisconsin the only child of Harry John Fox and Lena (Gustin) Fox. After her mother died when Erna was 10 years old, she worked with her father on their farm near Gleason, Wisconsin. Erna married Emil A. Forster on February 27, 1954 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Doering, Wisconsin. They resided near her father until moving to Richfield Township in Adams County in 1969, where they both worked for the area potato growers as well as cutting pulp together throughout central Wisconsin. She worked side by side with Emil, skillfully handling a chainsaw. When she and Emil retired in 1990, Erna took another full-time job at Westfield Machinery and Manufacturing where she learned an entirely different skill to operate their equipment. After 12 years, she retired the second time at age 74.

Throughout her life Erna was known for her kindness, generosity, hard work and love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was dedicated to sacrificing things for herself in order to help them all whenever they needed anything. Erna planned especially carefully for Karline. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, growing flowers, nursing sick animals (especially cats), picking and canning black raspberries, sewing, and collecting buttons and many other things from flea markets. She exhibited flowers, vegetables, rabbits and her afghans at the County Fair for many years. Erna loved preparing meals for her family and neighbors; Texas Hash was one of her specialties. She was especially proud to be able to own her own home for the last 20 years.

Erna was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Lena Fox; husband, Emil A. Forster; daughter-in-law, Shelby Forster; and granddaughter, Christina Forster.

Survivors:

Son: Dennis Forster of Adams, Wisconsin

Son: Ronald Forster of Coloma, Wisconsin

Daughter: Karline Forster of Coloma, Wisconsin

Son: David (Sandra) Forster of Adams, Wisconsin

Son: Jerry Forster of Friendship, Wisconsin

Son: Kenneth (Susan) Forster of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Son: Jon (Judy) Forster of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.