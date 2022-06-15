Charlene E. Fobes, 76 of Mauston passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Charlene was born on August 11, 1945 in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Vernon and Frieda (Onsager) Fobes.

Charlene is survived by her sister Sharon (Keith) Stamm, her nephews Jeff (Cheryl) Stamm, Dan (Krista) Stamm, Dave Stamm and great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Brewster Cemetery.

Friends may call on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston.

