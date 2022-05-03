Fisher, Marilyn Age 77 of Oxford
Marilyn Fisher, age 77 of Oxford passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, at the Springville Town Hall from
1:00 pm until 4:00pm
Marilyn was born April 30, 1944, in Joliet, IL. The daughter of Edward and Geraldine Erickson. In her
early childhood the family moved to the Wisconsin Dells area. She graduated from the Wisconsin Dells
high School in 1962 as top 10 in her class. Marilyn married LaVern Fisher November 10, 1962. She worked for a couple of
years as secretary in the Wisconsin Dells High School office, then in 1970 the couple purchased a farm in
the New Haven Township and operated a very successful dairy farm until selling the cows in 1999. They
continued to raise heifers and crops on the farm until the farm was sold in 2006. At that time they built
a new home on the woodland they owned on 3rd Lane. Marilyn worked at Wisconsin Dells Events and
Land’s End before retiring.
Marilyn enjoyed many things and had many talents. Her talents were seemingly endless from
painting—which could be that special touch on a wall, rosemaling to painting scenes on saw blades, and
cake decorating. A few of the things she enjoyed were spending time with family and
friends, hosting family gatherings and the so very special holiday gatherings, gardening, Saturday
adventures with the girls, which always involved lunch, wildlife rides with Vern, and providing doggie
day care.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of almost 60 years-Lavern; 4 children- Tammy (David) Cook, Tim
(Kris) Fisher, Tori (Mike) Babcock, Tara (Bill) Kindschi; 4 grandchildren- Kendall, Christopher (Rachel),
Taylor and Levi. 2 great-grandchildren Oliver and Theodore
www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Comments are closed.