A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Fred Finger, age 90 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin was held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Pastor Kent Van Horn officiating.

Fred is survived by his children, Thomas Fred, Robert Stanley (Mary), Theresa Lucille (Don) Bigelow, Jacqueline Kathryn (Bob) McGlew, Sandra Joan (Mike) Ciaccio; grandchildren, Robert Patrick, Taylor Allen, Kyle Richard, Jennifer Lynn, Douglas Grant, John Thomas, Bobbi Jo, Ashley, Hazel, Jaxson, Tyler, Daniel, Erin; great-grandchildren, Aubry, Ruby, Alyssa, Christopher, Cameron, Wesson, Bennett and Rayleigh; and a sister, Katherine Kaufman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.

