William “Bill” Paul Feeman (AKA MOSES) passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at approximately 1:00 a.m. at the age of 79.

Bill was born on the south side of Chicago on August 19, 1943 to the parents of Nell and Paul Feeman. Bill was married to his loving wife Linda on April 28, 1962 in Addison, IL who he met in high school and were married for 48 wonderful years. They enjoyed bowling, camping, waterskiing, fishing and snowmobiling together, and with their son’s family and friends. In his early years Bill worked at ACME Sprinkler systems during the summer and as a mikman in the winter, spending the rest of his career first as a package driver, then feeder trucks for UPS.

Bill is survived by his sons: Scott (wife Kerry), David (girlfriend Marylin), sisters Maryellen (Ron), Patricia (Joe), Melody (Slim), Sue (Mark), and Lori (Andy). He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Nell, daughter Teresa Ann, wife Linda Lu (Jenkins) and grand puppies: Blue and Shasta.

The services will be held at Crandall Funeral Home, 123 Elm St., Mauston, WI. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at which time Father Wesley Janowski will give a short sermon.

Bill’s final resting place will be next to his loving wife, Linda at St. Michaels Cemetery at a later date after his cremation.