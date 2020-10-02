David Charles Fauska, 90 of Elroy passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, 2:00 PM at the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor Robert Waschek will officiate.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.