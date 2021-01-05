Father Eugene Durrant Trainer, 88 of Sparta and formerly of Wilton
Father Eugene Durrant Trainer, 88, of Sparta, WI, formerly of Wilton, WI, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, WI, Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
A Mass for Father Trainer, will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, WI. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lyndon Station, WI.
The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Fr. Gene’s Mass will be live-streamed via ZOOM beginning at 11:00 a.m.
To Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86922048096?pwd=K3F1aUtkczZURjYvRDFVOUtrZkdXUT09
Meeting ID: 869 2204 8096
Passcode: 518732
