Father Eugene Durrant Trainer, 88, of Sparta, WI, formerly of Wilton, WI, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, WI, Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

A Mass for Father Trainer, will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, WI. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lyndon Station, WI.

The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Fr. Gene’s Mass will be live-streamed via ZOOM beginning at 11:00 a.m.

To Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86922048096?pwd=K3F1aUtkczZURjYvRDFVOUtrZkdXUT09

Meeting ID: 869 2204 8096

Passcode: 518732

The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.