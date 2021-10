Bonnie Jean Exum, age 63, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, October 05, 2021 at her home in Necedah, WI. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sportsman’s Bar, 231 S. Main Street, Necedah, WI 54646 on Saturday, October 23, 2021 starting at 2:00 p.m.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.