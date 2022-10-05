Debra Jean Erickson passed into the arms of Jesus Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the age of 67. Her birthday was her favorite day of the year October 11, 1955. She always requested 2 cakes, 2 jellos for the menu for her party. She loved hosting get together’s, making the coffee, running the mixer, doing puzzles, watching the show, Everybody Loves Raymond , her kitties, especially Cali and decorating the house for holidays. She especially took pride in remembering where everything went from a year to year. She had a memory like no other and a heart of gold. She was never mad at anyone and happy every day. She was very fond of all the kids she helped babysit. She liked to tease her brother and was her sister’s constant companion. She was a blessing to all and will be missed terribly. Debbie is survived by her brother, Dennis and sister Carol who were also her caregivers. Her cousin Nancy Saeger, her good friend Patti Maeder, relatives, friends and neighbors who loved her. Debbie met her mom Josephine and dad Morris at the gates of heaven and will live with them there for eternity. A Celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at the home farm in Arkdale on October 15, 2022 at noon. Lunch will be served after a short service.