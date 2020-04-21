Larry Lynn Eno, age 78 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly in his home on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Larry was born in Hillsboro, Wisconsin to Keener and La Cretta (Wallace) Eno on October 8, 1941.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alta and his two daughters, Wanda Eno of Tomah and Cathy (Bruce) Wendland of Cashton; grandchildren, Joannie (Andrew) Boldon, Jenna Eno (special friend, Dani Robson), Ross (Alexia) Miller, Shania (Josh) Wilcox, Dayne Eno, Wade Eno (special friend, Meghan Kettner); great grandchildren, Brayden Eno, Lyam Eno, Zoey Boldon, Lyla Boldon, Delilah Wilcox and Ayah Miller; sister, Pauline De Witt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vern and Sandy Weiland and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Smith, Darlene Weiland and Muriel Eno.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Keener and La Cretta Eno; brothers, Wayne, Ed and Mike (Jane) Eno; sister, Lorna (Bob) Hart; in-laws, Clarence and Maxine Weiland; brother-in-law, Lee Weiland; sisters-in-law, Betty (Verl) Huffman and Ann Sauey; brother-in-law, Bobby De Witt and great grandchild, Mikayla Wendland.

Larry graduated from Ontario High School in 1960. From 1959 to 1963 he proudly served in the Marine Corps Reserves and received an honorable discharge in 1963.

On January 19, 1963, Larry was united in marriage to Alta Weiland.

Larry was a Jack of all trades and a master of many. He held many jobs over the years, working at the GM Plant in Janesville, Overgaards, Kraemer Brothers Construction, Braund’s Autobody, Jefferies Plumbing, Brunner Manufacturing, Madden Petro, Duesenberg Motors, ending with Horstmann Industries and retiring in 2005.

But he didn’t rest as he worked until his death for the elderly people in the Elroy area, being a Master Fix-it!

Over the years he was a dedicated member of the Elroy Fire Department for 37 years. A member of the Elroy American Legion Post 115, Council member for the City of Elroy and was currently serving on the Utility Council for the City of Elroy.

Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2020 with military rites and ceremony at 1:00 p.m. A public Celebration of Larry’s Life will take place at a later date with public gathering rules change.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com