Ronald Sylvester Ennis

Ronald S. Ennis, age 77, passed peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters, at his home on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Never one to be patient, “Ronnie” was born in route to the hospital on the locally known street of “Polliwog Ave” in Wonewoc, Wisconsin on November 18, 1943. He was the son of Sylvester “Skip” and Frieda (Penshorn) Ennis.

He was united in marriage to Siri Anderson on December 20, 1980 and was blessed with daughters, Janae and Jolynn. He later remarried to Kathy (Thompson) Ennis on December 20, 2007.

Ron was a true teacher and people-person who passionately poured himself into his friendships and his family. He will be remembered by his wildly entertaining stories and songs, his iconic laugh, unfailing work ethic. He loved the outdoors including fishing, hunting, mushroom picking, working with horses, and, especially, gardening.

Ron’s primary career was teaching. Teaching was his true passion and he never stopped teaching or learning. He proudly led students of the Future Farmers of America in learning all things agriculture. He ended his working career at Grede Foundry in Reedsburg.

Over the years, Ron enjoyed serving the community in a variety of ways through membership and leadership in organizations such as Future Farmers of America, Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club, 4-H, and, most proudly, Alcoholics Anonymous.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, sisters, Barbara Flaig and Carol Miller and brother, Rudy Ennis.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ennis; his daughters, Janae (Adam) Haleen and their children, Ada, Jaylynn and Alex; Jolynn (Mike) Langley and their children Andelee, Trey, Aurora, and Mason; and by Kathy’s children, Matt (Christy) Thompson and their children Alex (Ben), JJ (Jenna) and Julia; Mark (Tiffany) Thompson and their children Abby and Nate; Andrew (Kathee) Thompson and their children Tylee, Jadyn, Cooper, Isabel, Christian, Summer, and Jackson; Jon (Angela) Thompson and their children Max and Finn; also survived by his sister, Diane (Dale) Field and brother, James (Sharon) Ennis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Wonewoc, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Union Center. Pallbearers: Tom Miller, Brandon Miller, Adam Haleen, Mike Langley, Al Flaig, and Randy Ennis. Visitation will be Friday, July 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com