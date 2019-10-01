Jeanie A. Elwort, age 57, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at her home.

A celebration of life was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday October 2, 2021, and held at 1050 Fern Ave. Grand Marsh, WI. Pastor Sam Downey officiated.

Jeanie was born January 1, 1964, in Adams, Wisconsin to Dwayne and Almeda (Olson) Stone.

She attended Adams-Friendship High School. On October 16, 1992, she married Corliss Elwort in Friendship, WI.

Jeanie enjoyed computers, playing cribbage & bingo and especially loved her grandchildren.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her grandmother Lilly Olsen, father Dwayne Stone, stepfather Richard Roberts, grandson Christian Diamond, and niece Amanda Stone.

Survivors include her husband Corliss Elwort, mother Almeda Roberts, sisters Lilly York, Wanda Johnson, brothers Otto Stone, Duane Stone, Sam Stone, daughters Jessica (Darryl Jones) Ambrose, Crystal (Matthew Mahony) Allen, Mary (Matt) Ciesielski, Dawn Beyer, Jennifer Kruezer & Dannielle Sullivan, and sons Joseph (Hailey Hyrkas) Orick.

Grandchildren Skyler, James, Ashton, Cassie, Brooklynn, Anna, Jaxsin, Jonah, Calb, Brandon, Ashley, Bryanna, Damien, Precious, Patrick, Darryl Jr., Ryanne, Sage, and Amber.

