John C. Elsing, a man whose life was a testament to the spirit of adventure and the wisdom of the land, passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2024, in Ontario, Wisconsin. He was the son of Maurice and Dorothy (Hanson) Elsing and was born on June 16, 1943, in Kendall, WI. John’s life came full circle as he departed this world surrounded by the natural beauty he so deeply cherished.



John’s journey through life was marked by a steadfast commitment to living authentically and with purpose. He was a graduate of Kendall High School, where the foundation of his lifelong learning and exploration was laid. John was drafted for the U.S. Army at age 22 and served 16 months during Vietnam, a period of his life that instilled in him a sense of discipline and a deep-seated respect for his fellow countrymen and women.



Upon returning to civilian life, John embraced the heartland’s call and poured his soul into the land. He worked diligently on a dairy farm, built structures with his own hands in construction, and maintained the lifelines of our country through his work on the railroad. John’s hands were rarely still, for they were the tools with which he crafted his destiny and provided for his beloved family.



John is survived by his children, Nikki and Pete, his grandchildren, John Elsing and Ashley Tuhill of Kendall, and Cole and Camille Vocelka of Chicago IL, each inherited a spark of John’s indomitable spirit. His great-grandchild, James Tuhill, will grow up hearing legendary tales of his great-grandfather’s exploits and the wisdom he passed down through the generations. John was preceded in death by the pillars of his own life—his parents, his cherished wife Dorothy, and his brother Don Elsing. Their memories remain a beacon of guidance and love in his family’s hearts.



John’s life was a symphony of outdoor pursuits. He lived off the land, not merely as a resident but as a steward. Hunting, fishing, gardening, and trapping were not just hobbies but a way of life that kept him in tune with the rhythms of nature. His commitment to conservation and wildlife was evident in his involvement with organizations like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, NRA, National Turkey Foundation, Clifton Sportsman Club, Pheasants Forever, and Whitetail Unlimited. Through these associations, John found kinship and camaraderie with those who shared his passion for the great outdoors.



To describe John as adventurous, wise, and faith-filled is to capture only a glimpse of the man he was. His adventurous nature was a beacon, inspiring all who knew him to explore the world beyond their front porch. His wisdom was as deep as the roots of the ancient trees he walked among, offering counsel and insight that could only come from a life well-lived. His faith was the quiet, steady current that ran through every aspect of his existence, guiding him through life’s storms and providing solace to those he encountered.



As we say farewell to John C. Elsing, let us not dwell on the sorrow of his parting but rejoice in the multitude of ways he enriched our lives. Let his story be a reminder to embrace each day with zest, to seek wisdom in nature, and to nurture the seeds of faith that can move mountains. John’s life was a remarkable journey that does not end here; it is merely the beginning of a legacy that will flourish for generations to come.



Rest well, John, in the knowledge that your life was a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity. Your journey continues in the whisper of the wind through the trees, the calm of the morning lake, and the pride in your family’s eyes. You have left this world better than you found it, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Fountain Lutheran Church (W10815 Church Rd, Kendall WI 5463) in Kendall WI. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, May 25th 2024, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Memorials my also be mailed to the family at 23421 Cty Hwy W, Kendall, WI 54638. Rev. Aaron Scheer presiding. Burial with Military Honors will take place in the Fountain Lutheran Cemetery following the service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com