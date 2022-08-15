Castulita Elizondo (nee Medina) left her loved ones here on earth to join the love of her life, her husband Louis, sons Ujenio and David, and grandson Antonio in heaven on Friday, July 29th, 2022.

Castulita, more lovingly known as Castula or Connie, was born April 16th, 1936, in Selma, Texas, to parents Rosa Guerrero and Baleriano Medina. She was the oldest of 10 children. Castulita married her soulmate, Louis Elizondo, on July 25th, 1953. She leaves a piece of herself with each of her surviving children, Louis Jr, Janie, Delia, Sylvia, Elfredo, John, and her grandchildren that she selflessly loved and raised as her own, Adam, Julian, Brian, and Venessa. Castula leaves a bountiful legacy on this earth with 23 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Castula’s home was always open to any and all who needed her. She greeted everyone with a hug, a kiss, and an “I love you, Mijo” or “Mija”. You never left her home without a kiss on the forehead, the sign of the cross, and “Vaya Con Dios” (May the Lord be with you). She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Please join us as we place Connie’s precious face gently in our hands, kiss her on her forehead, say the sign of the cross, and our very last Vaya Con Dios to this incredible Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great- Great Grandmother, and all-around Beautiful Woman.

We will honor her life and memory on Sunday, August 21st at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, WI. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM with a service to follow. A light meal will be served immediately after the service at the VFW in Adams, catered with love by her grandson, Brian Kasun.

Connie will be laid to rest on July 29th, 2023, at Camero Cemetery in Von Ormy, Tx.