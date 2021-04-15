Edwin “Chief” Williams, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at Our House in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Mt. Repose Cemetery. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Military honors will be presented by the Adams County Honor Guard. Following the graveside service friends are invited to join for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the Mound View Golf Course. Please use masks and best practices to keep safe for COVID-19.

Chief was born July 9, 1927 in New London, Wisconsin. One of three children to Raymond and Lelahmae (Runnels) Williams. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School Class of 1945. Chief served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1947. He married Lois J. Youngmark on September 01, 1951 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. They had a son and daughter. Chief worked for the Chicago NorthWestern Railroad for 91/2 years. He then went into law enforcement and worked for the Adams County Sheriff Department for 21 years. During that time, he was elected to two terms as Sheriff, retiring in 1984. Not one to be idle – Chief drove school bus for the Adams-Friendship School District for 10 years. He started the program “FORE” which benefited the handicapped students in the area schools. Chief was honored by the Adams County Chamber of Commerce for this effort. He was also a courier for the Grand Marsh State Bank for many years.

Chief was an avid sportsman who loved to play baseball, softball, and bowling in area leagues for many years. When he could not run around the bases anymore, he discovered the world of golf. Thanks to Pat and Company for giving him one last putt on the green. Chief loved the outdoors, deer hunting, trips to Colorado, and going to the “Corner” and visiting with friends and catching up on the local news and sports. He cherished being with friends and family and holidays were always special occasions for him.

Chief was a member of the American Legion Red Cloud Post #250, Moundview Golf Club, and a charter member of the A-F Sports Hall of Fame.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Lelahmae; special Godson Rick Reiman; brother, Harold; brothers-in-law, Paul Youngmark, Bruce Youngmark, Kent Bacon and Ted Petersen.

Survivors:

Wife: Lois Williams of Friendship, WI

Son: Scott (Cathy) Williams

Daughter: Janna

Sister: Ida Mae Bacon

Four granddaughters: Cori, Kami, Lacy, and Megan and their families

Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Adams-Friendship Sports Hall of Fame or the charity of your choice.

