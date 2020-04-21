Michael Lee Edwards, age 72, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.

Mike was born in Adams, Wisconsin on December 29, 1947. He was the youngest son of three children born to Lloyd and Delores (Rieck) Edwards.

He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1966 where he enjoyed basketball, baseball, football and track. Mike was inducted into the A-F Athletic Hall of Fame for outstanding achievements in interscholastic athletics in the year 2000. Following graduation, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

In 1968, Mike enlisted in the United States Army where he served in Germany and Vietnam as a communications operator, earning Sergeant status along with a bronze star for meritorious achievement in ground operations among hostile forces. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, Mike returned to Adams and was the third generation in his family hired out for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. Later on in his life, he became a licensed building/home inspector. The knowledge and skills he gained from this role proved beneficial when he helped rebuild the family lake home after retirement.

On June 30th, 1973, he married Jill Rose Gieringer, his high school sweetheart. This marriage was blessed with two children, Erin and Jeffrey.

He was passionate about his sports and proudly wore his Wisconsin gear. Mike also enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends out West and in Canada, boating with family, and spending winters in Key Largo with his wife. He loved the outdoors and frequently hunted and spent time on his land; in the later years, he especially liked riding around that same woods on his Kubotas while clearing trails. His greatest pride and joy, however, were his wife, children, and three grandchildren whom he cherished more than anything. His family will remember him for his compassion, courage, and loyalty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Delores Edwards, brother Howard Edwards, sister-in-law Carol Edwards, and father-in-law Raymond Gieringer.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jill Edwards, daughter, Erin (Adrian) Edwards Calvin, son, Jeffrey (Becky) Edwards, grandchildren Ellis, Sloane, and Reese Edwards, brother Richard (Nola) Edwards, sister-in-law, Nancy Edwards, mother-in-law, Marion Gieringer, in-laws Mark Gieringer, Susan Bradford and Kris (Randal) Coakley and many nieces and nephews.

Mike’s family wants to thank the New Chester Volunteer Fire Department, especially their neighbor, Bob Kretschmer, Adams County Sheriff’s Department staff, especially Sgt Dan Wohlfert and Chaplain Edward Heideman as well as Lifestar Ambulance and Roseberry’s Funeral Home staff.

A service for family and friends will be held at a date to be determined. Pallbearers will include: Alan Bradford, Alan Edwards, Brent Edwards, Richard Edwards, Roger Dornacker, Mark Gieringer, Dennis Kobs, Louis Kotlowski, James Premo, and Griffin West.

Mike was a member of the American Legion Post 250; memorials in Mike’s memory can be sent to: A Tribute to Veterans of Adams County, PO Box 404 Friendship, WI, 53934 or to A-F Athletic Hall of Fame at 148 N Linden Street, Adams, WI 53910.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the Family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.