Edward R. Brown III, age 80 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born on April 30, 1941 to Edward R. and Katherine (Wick) Brown Jr. in Mauston. Ed grew to adulthood in Elroy and graduated from the Elroy High School in 1959. Ed was united in marriage to Joye Dunlap on July 15, 1961 in Elroy.

Ed left a deep and profound legacy in the area, serving on the Juneau County Board for many years; served as Mayor of the City of Elroy and with the Elroy Fire Department; operated Brown Bus Service in Elroy from 1966 to 2015 and most of all he enjoyed watching the kid’s high school sports.

Survivors include his wife, Joye; children, Jill Brown, Rich (Carole) Brown, Bob (Chris) Brown, Susan Brown and Mary (Ron) Murray; eleven Grandchildren; thirteen Great Grandchildren; a brother, Fred (Pat) Brown and sister, Betty (David) Beaver.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; two daughters, an infant, Lindsay and Barbara Brown and brother, Dave Brown.

No public services will be held. Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Elroy Fire Department or Elroy Ambulance.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com