Betty Jane (Divoky) Edgren, age 85, went home to be with our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on January 6, 2022 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Betty was born on February 18, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Milo and Mary Divoky and grew up in Berwyn, IL. Betty was a 1954 graduate from Morton High School in Cicero, IL. In June of 1957, she graduated from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL with a Teacher’s Diploma and Missionary Degree. In the fall of 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert Roy Edgren.

Their 3 sons (a set of twins) and 1 daughter kept her very busy. When the children were young, Bob & Betty were part-owners of Austin Automotive in Chicago, their children have many fond memories of playing in the large store and meeting customers. Their home in Berwyn, IL was known on the block to have a lot of kids visiting, she was a mom to many. The large van was always full of family and friends going to the zoo, swimming, park and more. She loved to bake and their home was the place that hosted extended family holiday dinners, birthdays and special events. Throughout her life she served many years on the school PTA, taught Sunday School for decades, helped neighbors, worked part-time as a secretary and more. Many annual fond memories were made at the Lake Eliza campground in IN.

After moving to New Lisbon, WI in 1978, she worked at Farnum in Necedah until retirement. In her family’s later years, she helped take care of her parents Milo & Mary in CA and her aunt Blanche Kosnik in IL. Her grandchildren have fond memories of ice skating on her pond on Hwy 58 near Germantown Junction, making peach dumplings, rum balls, Houska (Czech/Bohemian Christmas bread), playing cards, putting puzzles together, sewing, making quilts, canning and so much more.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Milo (2002) and Mary Divoky (1994), husband Robert Edgren (1982), eldest son David L. Edgren (2012), Sister-n-law and brother-n-law Eleanor (2013) and John Sedory (2013).

Betty will be dearly missed by her sons Paul (Tammy) Edgren, Peter (Janet) Edgren, daughter Rebecca (James) Miller, sister Mary Ann (Ray) Holly of CA, grandchildren Amanda (Frank) Vandenburg, Amber (Tim) Snow, Emily (Josh) Wood, Alicia (Bryce) Karo, Nicole (Ryan) Rose, Anthony (Chloe) Edgren, Calvin (Chloe) Miller, Matthew Miller and great grandchildren Zachary and Taylor Floyd, Ethen Cortopassi, Jordy Rose, Brielle Karo, Jaye Rose, Briggs Snow along with two more on the way. Nieces Mary (Pete) Gannon of CO, Michelle (Glenn) Leavitt of CA, Melinda (John) Giordano of CA and nephews Dan Sedory of TN, Jack (Terri) Sedory of TN and Tim (Ronda) Sedory of CA along with dozens of great nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Mauston, WI. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow.

